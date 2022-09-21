MoU signed for online education of 20,000 flood-hit students

LAHORE: All Pakistan Private Schools Association (APPSA) and Next Grade have signed an MoU for online education of over 20,000 school children in flood-affected areas of Pakistan. According to a press release, APPSA President Mian Shabbir Ahmed and Operation Head of Next Grade M Usman signed the MoU at a ceremony held at DHA on Tuesday. On this occasion, M Osman said that the US-based online educational testing and learning platform Next Grade has intensified its efforts to help the Pakistani youth affected in the recent floods in which schools have been destroyed and the educational activities could not be started in the affected areas. Speaking at the event through video link, Next Grade CEO Syed Gilani termed the MoU with APPSA as the first step in achieving the big goal and expressed happiness on the development. Terming it significant investment, he said that as an American of Pakistani origin, it was his honour to work for the protection of the future of Pakistan.
