Secretary Archives transferred

LAHORE:The Punjab government transferred Secretary Archives Saqib Manan and posted him Commissioner Rawalpindi relieving Tahir Farooq DC Rawalpindi of additional charge.

Meanwhile, Secretary Housing Urban Development and Public Health Engineering South Punjab Javed Akhtar Mahmood was transferred and posted as Commissioner Sahiwal division replacing Silwat Saeed, a grade 19 officer, who was directed to report General Administration Department. OSD Ghulam Farid was posted as Commissioner Gujranwala division relieving DC Saira Umar. The DC Sialkot Meesam Abbas was transferred and Abdullah Khurrum Niazi replaced him as DC Sialkot. 16 cops transferred: IG Punjab Friday issued transfer and posting order of sixteen police officers.

Amir Khalil has been posted as Batalion Commander (2) PC Rawalpindi, Imran Khawar as SSP HQ PC (6) Farooqabad, Ghulam Mubashar as SSP Intelligence Special Branch Punjab, Faisal Shahzad as PSO to IGP Punjab, Zeeshan Raza as SSP Administration Special Branch Punjab, Arif Shahbaz as SSP PTS Rawalpindi, Tauqeer Muhammad as Addl SP Dolphin Squad Lahore, Khalid Mahmood as DSP Headquarters Hafizabad, Husnain Haider as SSP Investigation Lahore, Nasir Abbas as SDPO City Sargodha, M Saqlain as DSP Headquarters Bhakkar, Shaista Nadim as SSP Police School of Intelligence

Lahore, Azhar Yaqoob as SDPO Kot Momin Sargodha, Asif Nadim as SDPO Sarai Alamgir Gujrat, Ghulam Dastgir as DSP Investogation HQ Civil Lines Division Lahore. Imtiaz Ahmed has been closed to CPO Punjab Lahore.