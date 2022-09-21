IMF official assures full support to flood victims

LAHORE:International Monetary Fund (IMF) representative Esther Perez Ruiz called on Punjab Finance Minister Sardar Mohsin Leghari on Tuesday.

In the meeting with the IMF representative Esther Perez Ruiz, the minister informed that the rains were recorded more than 85 percent this year from the past in the monsoon season, which resulted in heavy flash floods and adversely affected the two districts of Punjab - DG Khan and Rajanpur. Relief Commissioner Punjab, Finance Secretary and other relevant officers were also present on this occasion. IMF representative Esther Ruiz regretted over the large-scale destruction in the province due to the flood and assured to review of programmes and full cooperation.

The minister said this year flood in the province was unexpected and completely different than the past as the province witnessed flash floods due to sudden rains instead of flood due to increase in water level and flows in rivers.

The minister said that massive destruction is occurred in Rajanpur. In DG Khan District, 366 villages and 80 union councils were affected, while in Rajanpur, 176 villages and 44 union councils were affected. Over all 191 human casualties occurred and 3,858 people were injured. 17,953 and 34,160 houses were destroyed in DG Khan and Rajanpur respectively.