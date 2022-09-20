PM’s plea to help flood-hit children

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. —APP

ISLAMABAD: Given the large-scale devastation caused by flash floods in Pakistan, which affected 33 million people, incurred $30 billion loss and claimed more than 1,500 lives- including over 500 children- Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday urged the world for swift action.

“Let these children not be an arithmetic but a clarion call for swift action to rebuild their lives and future,” the prime minister posted on Twitter.

He mentioned that disaster had adversely affected millions of children with over 500 dead. United Nations International Children’s Education Funds (UNICEF) has also warned that more than three million children are facing health risks.

“Torrential monsoon rains have triggered the most severe flooding in Pakistan’s recent history, washing away villages and leaving more than three million children in need of humanitarian assistance and at increased risk of waterborne diseases, drowning and malnutrition,” a report issued by the global body for children’s rights said.

It said that at least 33 million people, of which approximately 16 million are children, were affected by heavy monsoon rains. After the cataclysmic floods, a widespread outbreak of infectious diseases has grappled the country very badly, especially in the flood-hit areas of Sindh where they have reached a dangerous level, Geo News reported.

However, the country has yet to brace for the aftermath of the flood as an outbreak of diseases poses a real threat to citizens. According to the health ministry, during the last 24 hours, over 12,000 cases of asthma, respiratory and chest-related infections were reported in Sindh.

Around 20,000 people were found affected by skin disease, while more than 17,000 cases of diarrhoea were reported. Similarly, 2,622 patients were found affected with malaria and 64 dengue virus cases were reported.

More than 2.5 million people have been affected by infectious diseases in flood-hit areas, as per the health department data. In the wake of disease outbreak, the World Health Organization has expressed deep concerns about the potential for a “second disaster in Pakistan - a wave of diseases and deaths”.

In a statement, WHO Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: “I am deeply concerned about the potential for a second disaster in Pakistan: a wave of diseases and deaths following this catastrophe linked to climate change that has severely impacted vital health systems leaving millions vulnerable.”

He maintained that water supply is disrupted, forcing people to drink unsafe water, which can spread cholera and other diarrhoeal diseases. As many as 21 more people died of gastroenteritis, malaria and other diseases, including 13 children in the flood-hit areas of Sindh.

Most of the disease outbreak cases were reported from relief camps located at Thulh, Setharija, Saghyoon, Mithani, Seeta Road, Gambat Tent City and village Elahi Bux Lashari.

In addition, two women died of hunger in a Mono Technical College relief camp, Mehar.

Moreover, police found six bodies of flood victims after flood water started receding from Khairpur Nathan Shah, Tehsil of Sindh, Geo News reported. According to the police, all bodies were found from homes, where the occupants had stayed to protect their belongings following immense flooding in the region.

Meanwhile, the flood victims staged a protest demonstration at Indus Highway Sehwan. They demanded to drain out the water by breaching the Indus Highway. They complained that water up to 11 feet was standing in their areas but government was not taking any measure to drain out the rainwater.

The irrigation officials assured the protesters that a decision to cut the Indus Highway for draining out stagnant water will be taken. However, the enraged protesters refused to end their sit-in without any concrete step by the administration.

Owing to sit-in at the Indus Highway near Sehwan, the traffic flow suspended between Karachi and Balochistan. Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal reassured that the government with the collective efforts of all provincial governments will leave no stone unturned to bring normalcy back in the lives of flood victims.

“It is high time for all political parties to work jointly in a bid to provide immediate relief to those who have suffered on account of incessant rains and floods in the country,” said Ahsan while talking to the state news channel.

He called upon all governments institutions and national as well as international NGOs to help flood victims by providing them shelter, mosquito nets, food and medical facilities. Dealing with the water-borne diseases is yet another big challenge and the provincial governments are required to play their active role in this regard, he stressed. “The federal government will ensure completion of the rehabilitation process of all flood victims,” he added.