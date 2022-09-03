PM Flood Relief Fund to be audited by AGPR and private audit firm

Prime Minsiter Shahbaz Sharif. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minsiter Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday announced that the government will have the PM Flood Relief Fund audited by the Accountant General Pakistan Revenues (AGPR) and a private audit firm of "global standing".

The government’s decision comes as a measure to ensure transparency which PM Shahbaz wrote about on Twitter.

"As per my commitment to ensure transparency, Government has decided to get PM Flood Relief Fund audited by AGPR & a private audit firm of global standing," the PM tweeted.

"They will audit all incoming & outgoing funds including where & how the money is spent," he wrote in his tweet, adding that the audit reports will be made public.

Pakistan seeks int'l support

Earlier today during a joint press conference at the National Flood Response and Coordination Centre alongside military officials, Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal called on the international community to support Pakistan and assured the nation that the government — supported by its functionaries — would leave "no stone unturned" to bring normalcy back at the earliest possible time.

PM Shahbaz said that massive national efforts were underway to bring back normalcy in the country.

"A massive national effort is underway to restore essential services in the flood-hit areas," he wrote in a tweet.

The planning minister also called on the international community to ensure that their resolve for support to Pakistan remains undeterred as the scale of the disaster warrants a major humanitarian response.

NDMA's flood devastation statistics

Statistics from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) show that as of September 3, 1,265 people have lost their lives, 12,577 sustained injuries, 735,584 livestock were left dead, and 1,427,039 houses have been damaged.



Due to internal displacement, more than 500,000 people are currently living in relief camps across Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and Punjab.

Rainfall over 500% above the normal mark has unleashed devastating floods across the country, he said, adding that over one million houses were damaged due to the floods.