Man held for female teacher’s murder

PESHAWAR: The police said on Monday the murder case of a woman teacher at a seminary at Badaber had been worked and her brother-in-law arrested for the crime officials.

Senior Superintendent of Police Operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi along with SP Saddar Aqiq Hussain and DSP Badaber Malik Habib told a press conference that the main accused had been arrested along with three co-accused.

The officials said the accused Samiullah wanted the girl to marry his brother, but she had refused. They said the accused kidnapped and killed her and later threw acid on her body so that nobody could identify it.

Sumaira, 24, went to madrassa a few days back but did not return home from there. The family later lodged a case that their daughter had gone missing after she left for madrassa. Her decomposed body was later found in a nearby dry canal that was identified from her burqa.

The officials said the brother of the deceased had sent the accused to pick Sumaira from madrassa as he was busy. The accused hired a car from a local to pick his sister-in-law who willingly accompanied him as she did not know his intentions.

The accused took the girl to Telaband where he fired shots at her and later strangled her when she was still alive. The cops said he called a relative later to bring him clothes by telling him that he had met an accident. He dumped the body in a deserted place and left.

Hundreds of local people had blocked the main Indus Highway near Speen Jumaat in Badaber to protest the incident and demanded the police to arrest the culprits. “The accused actively took part in all the protests on the Kohat Road. He was seen among the protestors. He also remained in the hujra during the Fateha Khwani receiving all the guests,” said SSP Kashif Aftab.