Fake pir rapes girl

GOJRA: In a grisly incident, a fake pir (spiritual healer) allegedly raped a girl in Punjab’s Gojra city, under the pretext of exorcising a jinn that had supposedly possessed the victim. Police said that the victim came to the astana of the “spiritual healer” with her brother for prayer in a bid to cast away the jinn but fell prey to the vile act. They said that a case has been registered under the sections of the Pakistan Penal Code pertaining to rape and sexual assault.