Halsey mentions how she 'gained control' over endometriosis condition

Halsey has been candid about living with Endometriosis since 2016, the time she got diagnosed.

It is a painful and chronic condition that affects millions of women worldwide. By sharing her journey, she has helped raise awareness about a disease that is frequently misunderstood and underdiagnosed.

Via her social media she announced, “Back in diapers but at least they have little bows.”

The 31-year-old also wrote: “Thank you to my queen @drthaisaliabadi for your unparalleled care and brilliance.”

The picture featured a close up of the singer's abdomen and three bandages covering her navel and either side of her stomach. She also wore disposable briefs showing just above the waistline of her pyjamas.

Halsey has previously opened up about how endometriosis has affected past pregnancies and miscarriages.

In 2018 she delivered a speech at the 9th Annual Blossom Ball, which was held by Endometriosis Foundation Of America, about how the condition has affected her health and fertility while juggling her music career.

“Keep talking to your friends, keep supporting your loved ones, to the women in your life, make sure that they don’t feel ashamed to talk about their reproductive rights, to talk about their reproductive experiences, because the only way for this, for us to gain control of this, is to speak about it,” she told the audience.

“I am so honoured to be here and to be supporting my Endo sisters in the room, around the world, I can’t thank you guys enough. Keep f*cking fighting,” Halsey concluded.

The NHS describes endometriosis as a chronic condition where “tissue similar to the lining of the womb grows in other places, such as the ovaries and fallopian tubes.”

Despite it being a long-term issue with significant impacts on an individual's life (often resulting in heavy periods, painful intercourse, depression and infertility), there are treatments that can help.

Symptoms of Endometriosis

Common symptoms include:

Severe pelvic pain and painful periods

Pain during intercourse

Heavy menstrual bleeding

Fatigue, nausea, and bloating

Difficulty conceiving

Treatment and Management

There is no cure for endometriosis, but the goal is to manage symptoms. These include:

Pain relief medications

Hormonal therapies to regulate menstrual cycles

Surgical procedures to remove endometrial tissue

Fertility treatments if needed

Early diagnosis and individualized care are key to improving quality of life.

Halsey’s openness about her condition has helped bring much-needed attention to endometriosis, encouraging women to seek help and advocate for their health. Her journey highlights that chronic pain should never be dismissed.