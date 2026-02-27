Shia LaBeouf sent to rehab for not taking ‘alcohol addiction seriously’

Shia LaBeouf has received an order to go to rehabilitation.

The Transformers actor was also denied his request to travel to Rome in March for his father's baptism.

As per a report by the Associated Press, LaBeouf was told he did not seem to be taking "his alcohol addiction seriously", with Orleans Parish Criminal Court Judge Simone Levine doubting he was able to "handle his alcohol."

The actor was arrested on two counts of battery in New Orleans during the city's Mardi Gras festivities, with police alleging he had caused a "disturbance" and was increasingly "aggressive" before becoming involved in a fight that saw him hit at least two people and shout out homophobic slurs.

However, the judge told LaBeouf he didn't appear to be taking his situation seriously.

"This court does not believe he understands the level of seriousness when it comes to these allegations," Levine said.

She added the actor's alleged behaviour was a threat to "the safety of this larger community, especially relative to a marginalised (LBGTQ+) community that has gone through so much terror."

While LaBeouf agreed to undergo an immediate drug and alcohol screening and pay a $100,000 bond, his lawyer argued drunkenness should not warrant punishment.

"Frankly," LaBeouf's attorney Sarah Chervinsky told the judge, “Being drunk on Mardi Gras is not a crime."

However, AP reported, Shia LaBeouf was tight-lipped on that day, "No, I won't say a word," he told reporters after submitting to the ordered substance test. "God bless you, leave me alone."