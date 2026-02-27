‘Stingy’ Harry, Meghan Markle crack open a chasm despite donation: ‘Do so at your own peril’

Prince Harry has transformed himself from the royal rebel battling headlines to someone who looks more royal than royal, and the reason is his disgraced uncle and ex-aunt who have been named countless times in connection to a child sex offender. Separately the uncle is even being investigated for misconduct while in public office to make matters worse.

In light of all this Ms Jan Moir penned a piece for the Daily Mail where she highlighted how different the optics look for the US based royals who were previously called out for their faux royal tours, but this time around are looking better “in this harsh light” look better than some.

“And don’t Harry and Meghan know it,” said in reference to this. Because what the world sees is a couple that made an 8,000-mile trip from Montecito to the Middle East, “pantingly keen” to seemingly show that “despite royal scandal, there is no end to their kindness and compassion, their sense of global duty, their humanitarianism.”

For those unversed the couple was invited to this trip by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and saw a donation of £370,000 to projects that work on providing prosthetic limbs for children who lost limbs during the conflicts.

But in the eyes of Ms Moir, even though the cause is ‘worthy’ when compared to the money Meghan’s spent on herself, is “hardly a fortune” in terms of global benevolence.

According to her calculations, which she shared during her piece for the Mail, the wardrobe Meghan wore during filming for With Love, Meghan—the ensemble cost ‘almost as much’ which Ms Moir highlighted. In particular, she also brought to focus Meghan’s Cartier diamonds, £700 leather sandals.

In her effort to put the entire donation into perspective she also compared it to what the UK government pledged back in 2024 -2028 and said, £310 million to the WHO.

However, near the end she also said clarified, “optics are everything.” Because during their trip the couple looked “more like royalty than royalty; glowing, confident, even smug” in her view.

At least compared to the ex-Yorks because she also warned that while Meghan and Harry may choose to ‘gloat’ behind the scenes at the House of Windsor “they do so at their own peril.”

Reason being “for their present is rooted in the past; their standing is based on heritage not achievement, and they are only being treated like royalty in Jordan because of Prince Harry’s ancestors,” which she said before signing off.