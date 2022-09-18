PESHAWAR/ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has served another notice on former prime minister Imran Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister for violating the code of conduct for the by-polls and warned of stern action if the violation continues.

The district monitoring officer, Charsadda, served a notice on KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and other ministers on Saturday for misusing the official helicopter and resources of the state for a rally of one of the candidates in the by-polls, Imran Khan. Imran Khan was also served a notice.

The ECP directed KP chief minister and Imran Khan to appear before the DMO on September 20 to explain their position.

An official said that despite notices and imposing fine, the violation continues. In these conditions, an official said, the local officials will have no option but to write to the ECP to ban the use of helicopter by the CM till the polling day. An official said such continued violations can also result in initiating disqualification proceedings against the candidate. Imran Khan, along with the KP government officials, addressed a rally in Charsadda where by-polls are being held on October 16. Imran Khan himself is a candidate. The other day the ECP had slapped fine of Rs50,000 each on former prime minister Imran Khan as well as chief minister and cabinet members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for violating the code of conduct for the upcoming by-polls by attending a political rally in Peshawar and using state resources for it. The district monitoring officer, Peshawar had served notices on Imran Khan, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and other cabinet members.

An official of the ECP said the DMO, while terming their reply not satisfactory, imposed fines of Rs50,000 each on Imran Khan, CM Mahmood Khan, provincial cabinet members Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Ishtiaq Marwat, Shaukat Yousufzai, Kamran Bangash, Anwar Zeb, Muhammad Iqbal, adviser to the CM Khaliqur Rehman and Wazir Zada.

According to the ECP, as per the election code of conduct, state machinery cannot be used for any political activity in an area where elections are being held. Besides, president, PM, CM, governor, speaker, cabinet members or any public office holder shall not attend a political rally or use official resources in favour of any candidate in an area where election schedule has been announced.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan and his cabinet members may face ECP action on September 19 over alleged violations of the code of conduct and misusing KP government helicopter for public meetings. With regard to by-polls, the commission summoned a special meeting at its Central Secretariat at 2:00pm to take up the alleged code of conduct violations.

ECP spokesperson Haroon Shinwari said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister and his cabinet members were continuously violating the code of conduct and the ECP took notice of it. He explained that they were misusing the government machinery and helicopter indiscriminately for election rallies. The decision to summon the ECP meeting was taken when video clips showing Imran Khan, who reached Charsadda and addressed a public rally after using the KP government’s helicopter, took rounds on the social media.