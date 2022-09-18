Fraudulent schools

Education plays an imperative role in the development of a person. It not only provides knowledge and skills, but brings changes in one’s behaviour and provides them with etiquettes. Educational institutions are a pathway towards the development of self and society. Since government schools have not been performing well, private schools are seen as the path to personal and professional development. However, private schools are very poorly regulated and so there is a very high variance in their quality. It is not uncommon to find private schools owned, run and staffed by inexperienced and unqualified persons. The primary purpose of such places is to prey on people’s desire for education in order to make a quick buck.

Today, it has become easy for anyone to start a private school as long as they have the money. This is primarily due to the negligence of the authorities, who fail to monitor and uphold standards in private education. Many private schools force their students to buy books, stationary and uniforms from specific shops only, allowing the traders to charge them exorbitant prices. These outlets are often connected to the owners in some way. Similarly, the schools have created their own canteens, which also provide a handsome amount of money. It is high time that the authorities cracked down on these predatory activities.

Noor Shah Saleem

Quetta