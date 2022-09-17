Situation turns alarming as 183 more test positive

Rawalpindi : As many as 183 patients have been confirmed positive for dengue fever from Rawalpindi district and Islamabad Capital Territory in the last 24 hours hinting that the dengue fever outbreak has become almost out of control in this region of the country.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Friday reveals that a total of 2,178 patients belonging to the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi have tested positive for dengue fever till Friday morning while the infection has already claimed six lives from the region.

The situation has become much more alarming as on Friday, there were 272 patients undergoing treatment at the three allied hospitals in the town including Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital, and District Headquarters Hospital of which 176 had already confirmed positive for dengue fever. According to District Health Department Rawalpindi, five of the admitted patients were in critical condition at BBH on Friday.

The data reveals that the incidence of dengue fever is continuously on the rise and the daily influx of confirmed patients of the infection at the allied hospitals is alarmingly increasing. Before August 17 this year, the number of patients being tested positive from Rawalpindi was less than 10 a day while in the last four days, as many as 265 new patients have been reported from the district making an average of over 66 patients per day.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 70 individuals have tested positive for dengue fever in Rawalpindi district taking the tally to 1,122 of which two patients have died of the infection.

From ICT, another 113 dengue fever patients were reported positive in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients registered from the federal capital to 1,056 on Friday morning. The infection has so far claimed a total of four lives in Islamabad.