LCWU donates relief goods to flood victims

LAHORE:Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) arranged a special flood donation drive event here on Thursday.

LCWU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Bushra Mirza handed over relief goods and a cheque of four million rupees to Dr Amjad Saqib. The amount and the goods were collected during a 15-day flood relief drive.

The LCWU had established a flood relief donation drive to help people affected by floods across the country. Students, faculty members and administrative staff had actively been involved in the flood relief donation drive and had collected a good number of relief items and money.

In the 15-day relief drive, essential items like blankets, clothes, shoes, food items, and medicine were collected for the flood victims. Two truckloads of goods and a donation of Rs 4 million were collected by the university for the flood-affected people. The staff and faculty deposited the money in the relief camp apart from the salary deduction. Addressing the ceremony, Prof Dr Bushra Mirza said that during this difficult time, Lahore College for Women University stands with Pakistani brothers and sisters.