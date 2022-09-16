Property transfer fee fixed at 1pc in Punjab

A representative image.

LAHORE: Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has fixed property transfer fee at one percent across the province.

In a statement, he said that the revenue of the Punjab government would increase a lot, adding this decision had been taken in the best public interest. There will be an increase in registration fee across the province and our initiative aims to give relief to the people. This initiative will also promote the construction industry while creating immense employment opportunities, he stated.

The decision was taken in a meeting which was attended by SMBR Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti and Secretary Finance Iftikhar Amjad.

JAIL REFORMS: The chief minister presided over a special meeting pertaining to jail reforms at Chief Minister’s Office Thursday in which various proposals and recommendations were submitted for the welfare of the prisoners.

The chief minister sought a comprehensive plan within seven days with regard to the jail reforms. Chairing the meeting, the chief minister said that the prisoners who give better performance during attaining their education would be given remission in their punishments. It was also decided that the doctors working in the jail hospitals would be given Rs1.5 lakh special allowance. It was recommended during the meeting to give every prisoner 300 minutes on monthly basis in order to talk with their family members.

Pervaiz Elahi directed to provide quality food and eggs in the breakfast for the prisoners. He directed that necessary action should be taken in order to provide foreign prisoners’ access to their relevant Consul Generals. It was also decided to hand over the arrangements of the jail canteen to the utility stores and other mega stores. The chief minister ordered to undertake prompt measures to provide free legal aid to the abandoned prisoners. He informed that all the prisoners would be provided hygiene kits for their cleanliness. He directed to ensure medical checkup of the prisoners after every three months and female prisoners should be provided mammogram test facility. He directed that rooms should be properly arranged for the prisoners meeting with their family members and installation of cooling system should be completed in a phased manner. He disclosed that the arrangements of 43 hospitals of the prisons would be handed over to health department and their upgradation would also be done.

The chief minister asserted that the prisons should be up to a living standard, adding he desired to ensure provision of basic human rights to the prisoners. He highlighted that the purpose behind reforms was to provide basic facilities to the prisoners. He directed to arrange gymnasium and sports facilities for the detained children. He appreciated the endeavours of Haba Fawad, Member Jails Reforms Committee for the rights of the imprisoned women and children. The proposal to provide air conditioned buses to the prisoners for their appearing in the courts also came under review.

Former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi, Provincial Ministers Muhammad Basharat Raja, Colonel (R) Hashim Dogar, Provincial Adviser Amir Saeed Raan, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, ACS (Home), IG Prisons, Members Jail Reforms Committee Hamesh Khan, Haba Fawad, Remal Mohyuddin, Sara Bilal, Hammad Arshad and the officials concerned attended the meeting. Hamesh Khan and other members submitted their proposals regarding jail reforms.

MPS: Punjab Assembly members Malik Muhammad Anwar and Malik Jamshed Altaf called on Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his office and discussed matters of mutual interest, political situation and development projects.

Speaking on this occasion, the chief minister said that he believed in action, instead of hollow claims. He said that people still remembered welfare work done in his previous tenure as he laid new institutions, instead of personal projections, which were yielding results. Whenever Allah Almighty gave us an opportunity, we served the people selflessly. While on the other hand, the opponents always indulged in hatching conspiracies, he lamented.

The 13-party PDM coalition has ruined the country in a few months as this cabal is unable to manage affairs nor the economy is being managed by them. Imran Khan, alone, has reduced the paper lions of 13 parties to zero, he said. There is an ideal partnership with the PTI in Punjab. The work of the opposition is to do propaganda and they will keep doing it. We are doing welfare work with Imran Khan and will continue to do it, he concluded.

MESSAGE ON DEMOCRACY DAY: The chief minister has said that the nation celebrates democracy day by remembering the saying of Quaid-e-Azam that no one in the world is more democratic in their religion than Muslims.

In his message, the CM reiterated that democracy means the government of the people, by the people and for the people. Democracy is the most sustainable means of promoting peace, prosperity and security, he stated and added that we best protect human rights, fundamental freedoms and societal equality through a democratic system.

He remarked that the real spirit of democracy was to fulfil the needs of the people. The primary responsibility of democratic institutions is to ensure the establishment of a free, fair and impartial society, he declared.

CONDOLENCES: The chief minister has expressed grief over the death of cricket umpire Asad Rauf and extended sympathies to the bereaved family. He prayed that Allah Almighty may rest the departed soul in peace and give patience to the bereaved family.

The chief minister also expressed grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Motorway M2, Sukheke and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs. He directed that legal action be taken against the driver responsible for the accident and sought a report about the accident.