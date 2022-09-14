‘Health dept creates system for recruitment on merit’

LAHORE:Punjab Health Secretary Imran Sikandar has said that the Department of Specialized HealthCare and Medical Education is creating an integrated online system to make all the recruitment on merit.
A meeting was held under the chairmanship of the secretary, in which Special Secretary Department of Specialized HealthCare and Medical Education Dr Farrukh Naveed, Additional Secretary Admin Zahida Azhar, Deputy Secretary Admin Abu Bakr and other related officers were present.
With regards to recruitment process for the posts, preparation of working papers for the development of doctors and review of feedback from online portals, the officials concerned gave a briefing to secretary.
dengue: Sports Board Punjab organised a seminar on Dengue Prevention Awareness at Nishtar Park Sports Complex E-Library.
Deputy Director Sports Chand Perveen, Administrator National Hockey Stadium Nasir Malik, Inspector Environment Khadeeja Anayat, Dr Tauqeer Hasnain and others attended the seminar. Addressing the seminar, Deputy Director Sports Chand Perveen said dengue can be controlled only through collective efforts. “Sports Board Punjab is fully participating in the anti-dengue campaign.
