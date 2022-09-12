Punjab minister visits tortured medical student

FAISALABAD: Punjab Home Minister Hashim Dogar has said that 30 members of the PMLN wanted in a case of rioting and vandalism in the Punjab Assembly are not returning from Islamabad for fear of arrest.

Talking to the media after meeting with the family of Medical student Khadija, a victim of violence, he said that even Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah did not leave Islamabad without pre-arrest bail. “The day he comes out without pre-arrest bail, he will be arrested,” he warned.

In response to a question about the change of chief minister in Punjab, Hashim Dogar said that it was unfortunate that these people did not know how to do anything except hatching conspiracy. “There is no scope in the law for anyone to vote for any other political party, so I do not see any change in Punjab,” he added.

He said that legal action would be taken after report of the judicial commission on the incidents of May 25, while the High Court would also be approached to remove the injunction on the Model Town tragedy. He said as Imran Khan was facing cases against him, Rana Sanaullah would also have to face cases.

The provincial minister appreciated the performance of the police in the Khadija case, action against drug dealers in educational institutions and recovery of more than Rs46 million looted from a cash van and arrest of the accused within 24 hours.