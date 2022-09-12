Protest held against rising street crimes in Karachi

Scores of citizens staged a protest on Sunday against the rising incidents of street crime in the city. A large number of people gathered at Ayesha Manzil Chowrangi in Federal B Area to record their protest against the rising street crime.

They had placards in their hands, shouted slogans and demanded that the provincial government and inspector general of police (IGP) form a strategy to combat the menace as citizens of Karachi were being killed by robbers on streets and roads of the city for putting up resistance during mobile phone snatchings on a daily basis.

The protesters lamented that the law enforcement agencies had been unable to do anything to protect the lives and properties of the citizens from street criminals.

The protest was organised by the Federal B Area Residence Forum. “Nobody’s life is safe inKarachi,” said an organiser, Ahsan Iftikhar. “This the responsibility of the police to arrest the habitual criminals and protect the lives and properties of the citizens.”

The protest also caused a traffic jam on Shahrah-e-Pakistan. Later, police reached the site and dispersed the protesters after assuring them that the law enforcers would do the needful against the street criminals.