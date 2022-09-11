Take stand against spitting habit

Rawalpindi : Spitting in a public place indicates both absence of civic sense and poor awareness of hygiene practices. Of course, a lot has changed in the last 10-20 years, but the Rawalpindi city residents continue to spit in public.

“People should be made to feel that spitting does not reflect well on them. From a health perspective, spitting can spread infectious agents to others,” says Saad Rizvi, a senior doctor at the Benazir Hospital.

“Educating, sensitising, and disseminating information about the need to stop spitting are vital steps to get rid of the mess. Perhaps we need to have time reserved on prime-time television for health spots that educate people about personal hygiene and good habits,” adds Saad.

“If we want to live in a clean and healthy environment it is based on how we act. A civic sense should be taught to children at a formative age. Apart from this, children should also be taught about cleanliness and hygiene, as they are the best teachers in any social initiative,” says Rada-e-Zahra.

“The government should also engage the services of NGOs and college students in educating people about the hazards of spitting. Like cough and sneeze, droplets from the spit of an infected person can transmit infections to others, especially under favourable conditions,” says Dr. Zaidi from a private hospital.

“Social organizations should flag off an awareness drive in collaboration with several associations to enlighten citizens about the harmful effects of spitting in public places. Citizens should stop the habit of spitting in public places in the city. Reckless spitting leads to the spread of coronavirus, tuberculosis among other diseases,” says Ambar Ali, a doctor.

“Spitting at pedestrian tracks, bus stands, traffic signals, and such other places ruin the city’s beauty and cleanliness. Keeping the city clean is a collective responsibility. If the city is kept clean, it is good for all of us and this calls for cooperation from all citizens,” says Ghazala Hussain from a welfare organization.

“For many, seeing someone, spit in the street is unpleasant. It is considered by many to be ugly, anti-social, and potentially disease spreading. People with a mouthful of phlegm regularly break this social taboo,” says Seemen Ali.

“While spitting at people is manifestly unacceptable, the mere act of spitting on the pavement is the worst. It is not socially acceptable; it is a gruesome piece of anti-social behaviour. It is my belief that most people find spitting a wholly obnoxious, filthy habit which can spread germs and causes health issues, so spitting is unhealthy,” says Najmul Hasan.

Batool Welfare Trust raised the awareness drive with the help of 20 plus associations dedicated to creating awareness on this subject, but most of the city residents have not changed their habit of spitting,” laments Zafar Mehdi.