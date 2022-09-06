CM announces tehsil status for Gadoon

SWABI: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Monday announced the upgrading of the Gadoon mountainous region to a full-fledged tehsil. He was addressing a ceremony at the Women’s University Swabi at Kotha campus.

The chief minister inaugurated the recently constructed building of the varsity where over 3,000 girls are studying in 26 disciplines. The people of Gadoon and leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) attended the ceremony.

Mahmood Khan inaugurated the Women University Swabi building which has been built at a cost of over Rs2.1 billion. He said that Gadoon had become the fifth tehsil of the district.

The chief minister spoke in detail about the reform initiatives by the provincial government. Mahmood Khan said that the government had introduced reforms in every sector to improve service delivery and serve the people in a better manner.

He said that the government would spare no effort to resolve the problems being faced by the people. Mahmood Khan said the government was committed to development and prosperity.

He said that the leaders of the opposition parties should stop criticising the process of reforms, adding the reforms were aimed at giving access to the common people to the government departments.

Mahmood Khan also visited the Gajju Khan Medical College. The college administration and that of Bacha Khan Medical Complex in Shahmansoor briefed him. He laid the foundation stone for the building of Gajju Khan Medical College, which will beestablished on 134 kanal.

The chief minister said that the college building would cost about Rs2.5 billion. He said the college had been established in the hospital’s building. Mahmood Khan said that the new building of the college would be equipped with all facilities.

Meanwhile, the journalists, who had been invited to cover the event, were about to leave the venue in protest after they were allegedly forced not to sit on the chairs designated for the media persons.

They accused the PTI leaders and employees of the Women University Swabi of treating them badly. However, Sohail Yousafzai, the PTl district president, persuaded them to attend the ceremony.