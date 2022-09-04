Rescue-1122 evacuates 198,511 flood affectees

LAHORE : Rescue 1122 evacuated 198,511 flood affectees in the devastation flood-hit south Punjab which gravely affected to districts Rajanpur and DG Khan.

This was stated by Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) DG while presiding over the monthly performance view meeting at Rescue Headquarters. All Heads of wings of Emergency Services Headquarters and Academy were also present.

PESD DG said that Rescue 1122 rescued 374,809 victims including 187,034 flood-affected people while responding to 138,127 emergencies across Punjab with an average response time of seven minutes during August 2022. He stated that some 1050 rescuers, 140 boats with 149 OBMs, 83 ambulances, five logistic trucks, 7 boat carrier trucks, and 9 water bowsers were deployed in flood-affected districts of DG Khan and Rajanpur.

He briefed that additional Rescue Teams from 14 districts along with resources were also deployed in south Punjab to meet the flood rescue operations. PMO informed that resources were deployed immediately in main flood-affected districts Rajanpur, DG Khan, Mianwali, and Muzaffargarh. PMO said that around 198,511 flood affectees have so far evacuated out of which 118,375 people were rescued in DG Khan, and 56,876 in Rajanpur.

While giving the briefing about the rescue operations of last month he said that out of 138,127 emergencies, Rescue Service responded to 27,994 were road traffic accidents, 87,612 medical emergencies, 1065 fire incidents, 3,424 crime incidents, 1,004 Animal Rescue, 169 drowning incidents, 120 structural collapses, and 16,739 miscellaneous operations.