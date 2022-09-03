We are the world

As the floods in Pakistan continue to cause devastation, celebrities such as Tariq Amin, Hadiqa Kiani, and Bella Hadid have been pitching in to help the afflicted while using their platforms to call for donations.

The ongoing floods in Pakistan have been causing widespread misery and heartache in affected areas for several weeks. With climate change as the main culprit, a heavier than usual monsoon season combined with waters from melting glaciers have, as per the government, left around one-third of the country underwater. Millions have been left homeless, while over 1,100 have lost their lives.



Several celebrities have been making efforts to help the afflicted families and have voiced their support for flood relief campaigns, including hairstylist Tariq Amin who offered praise for The Citizens Foundation (TCF), which has set up a flood relief appeal, aiming to collect funds in order to “help address immediate needs and enable rehabilitation in the future”.

“TCF is supported worldwide because of its wonderful achievements and spotless reputation,” Amin told Instep Today.

“We had no hesitation partnering up for this noble cause with them,” he continued. “They are tirelessly working with their thousands of volunteers on the ground and coordinating with the government [and] military emergency initiatives in person to make sure everything is used for the flood victims in each area. We as a business have always tried to help organisations that work for the benefit of marginalised segments of Pakistan. We care deeply and do our best to give back.”

Also actively taking part in the relief efforts is singer Hadiqa Kiani who has started the Vaseela-E-Raah campaign, aiming to provide food, clothing, medication, and other basic necessities to the displaced. “[The] mission of my campaign Vaseela-E-Raah is to immediately provide camps to the flood victims who are shelterless at the moment,” the singer explained on social media. “This journey will take some time but we as Nation will do this together Insha’Allah.”

On the international front, Never Have I Ever star Poorna Jagannathan has also urges her followers to help the flood victims. “Will you join me in giving to Pakistan?” she wrote on Instagram. “What’s happening there is monumental – lives getting swept away. The death toll is way past 1000.”

Bella Hadid has also been trying to help those affected by the calamity. The Palestinian-American model took to Instagram to share a video of distraught children being ushered through floodwaters and inquired about the proper method to help out. “Finding real ways to help Pakistan,” she wrote. “Message me if you have any information please”.

According to TCF, the impact of the floods is expected to grow “in terms of its geographic spread as well as the intensity of misery it inflicts,” which makes supporting the flood relief efforts all the more vital.