Hattar industrialists decry heavy power bills

HARIPUR: Industrialists Association, Hattar, declared here on Friday that ever increasing electricity rates had exposed the industrialists to multi-faceted

problems and forced them to stop contributing to the national economy, for

which Pesco would be responsible.

These views were expressed by the office-bearers of Hattar Industrialists Association while addressing a news conference.

Addressing a press conference here office-bearers of Hattar Industrialists Association, including its general Secretary Haji Attaur Rehman and others said that more than 480 industrial units had been a source of living for 60,000 direct and indirect workers besides contributing billions of rupees as revenue to the exchequer.

Attaur Rehman said that the world over the industrialists, being the main contributors to the national kitty, were offered certain relief and concessions but the electricity bills for the month of August 2022 sent to industrialists of Hattar exposed them to a difficult situation as they were unable to make payments.

Sharing details of the rates charged to industries during August, he said that off-peak tariff rate of per unit electricity was Rs17.11, peak hours Rs22.91, Fuel Price Adjustment (FPA) was Rs9.897, and quarter tariff adjustment Rs5.0262, which he said were gradually rising.

He added that such a heavy taxation and high rates of electricity had forced the industrialists to revisit their plan of continuing production.

He also demanded establishment of a Pesco sub-office, specifically for the Hattar Industrial Estate with required staff and revival of the previous policy of payment of bills on 28th or 29th of each month.