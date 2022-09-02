KP govt to release Rs300m to rebuild infrastructure

MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Thursday announced Rs300 million for the reconstruction of irrigation channels and infrastructure in Kaghan and Manoor valleys in the wake of recent flash floods.

“I am here to assess the damage caused by the recent flash floods in Kaghan and Manoor valleys and roads and other infrastructure destroyed by the natural calamity would soon be rebuilt,” Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan told flood affectees in the Mahandri area of Kaghan valley here.

Flanked by the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Population Ahmad Hussain Shah, he said that Rs300 million funds were being released on an emergency basis for the reconstruction of the damaged infrastructure.

“The government is with the flood survivors in this critical time and will ensure their rehabilitation as early as possible,” Ayub Khan said. The minister said that the government started giving away compensation cheques to families whose loved ones died in recent catastrophes across the province.

“The government would also give away the compensation money to those affected families whose houses washed away in the floodwater as the damages survey completes,” he added. Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Population Ahmad Hussain Shah told the affected people that Mahandri, Balakot, Jarad and Manoor were the worst-affected areas in the district.

Narcotics peddler arrested: a narcotics peddler was arrested and 500 grams of heroin were recovered from his possession. “We have launched a crackdown against the narcotics peddlers and seized heroin and other contrabands during raids in the city and its suburbs,” SHO Asim Bukhari told reporters in Shinkiari. He said that narcotics peddlers would never be allowed to destroy the future of the youngsters and that was why a crackdown was launched.