PHP teams ordered to increase patrolling

LAHORE:Additional IG Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Riaz Nazir Gara chaired a video link meeting with regional officers on Thursday.

DIG PHP Sarfraz Ahmed Falki, SSP PHP Headquarters Usman Ijaz Bajwa also attended the meeting. All the Regional Officers briefed the Additional IG PHP about the three months performance of the region under their command.

The meeting was told that the teams of Punjab Highway Patrol are engaged on all the highways of the province to protect people's life and property, prevent accidents and ensure traffic flow in accordance with the vision of Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar and directions of Additional IG PHP Riaz Nazir Gara. They are actively working for smooth flow and are also diligently performing the duties of the first response force in their beat areas.

IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar directed that the PHP teams on all the highways of the province should increase field patrolling in their beat areas and make it more effective by taking preferential measures to prevent crimes as well as help and guide the citizens.

Giving the instructions, the Additional IG said that the safety of life and property of the people should be ensured on the roads. He directed that flood victims should be helped in all possible ways in flood-affected areas, they should be treated with kindness and gentleness so that they can get all the help in difficult time.

Additional IGP PHP appreciated the efforts of PHP DG Khan for helping the flood victims in Dera Ghazi Khan region and directed them to perform their duties with the same spirit in the future. He directed that the Regional MTOs should give special attention to the maintenance and repair of government vehicles and the available resources should be utilized in the best possible manner.

CCPO: Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore, Additional IG Ghulam Mehmood Dogar paid visit to Dolphin Squad Headquarters Walton Road along with DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmad Kausar on Thursday. SP Dolphin Squad Usman Tariq Butt welcomed the CCPO Lahore. A fresh contingent of Dolphin Squad presented 'Guard of Honour' to the Commander Lahore Police who also planted a sapling in the arena of Dolphins Squad headquarters.

CCPO visited various sections of Dolphin Squad and inspected the vehicles of Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit as well. He also presided a performance review meeting of Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit. SP Dolphin briefed the CCPO Lahore about the overall performance of Dolphin Squad and PRU.

Later, CCPO Lahore addressed to the general meeting of Dolphin Squad personnel. SP Dolphin Usman Tariq Butt in his welcome address briefed about the performance of Dolphin Squad and also informed the CCPO about the transport, logistics and human resource problems faced by the force.