PM announces Rs10bn for KP flood victims

PM Shehbaz Sharif during visit to flood affected areas. —PID

MINGORA/MANSEHRA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday assured the stranded tourists that they would soon be evacuated and shifted to safe places. He also announced Rs10 billion for flood-hit people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.



He was talking to tourists during his visit to the flood-hit areas in Swat district. During his visit, the prime minister interacted with the flood affectees and assured them that the government would spare no effort to help them out at this critical juncture. The flood-stricken people complained to the prime minister that they had not received any help. Shehbaz Sharif told them that the government was using all the available resources to give relief to the flood-hit people.

Some of the flood victims could not control their emotions and wept while narrating their painful ordeals. At the scenic Kalam valley in Swat, the prime minister was seen talking to some German tourists in the German language. A video clip of the conversation went viral on social media.

Earlier on his arrival, hundreds of local people and tourists had gathered at the ground adjacent to the helipad. A woman tourist hailing from Karachi complained to the prime minister that she had been stranded in Swat after the heavy floods.



The prime minister assured her and other marooned people that a helicopter should soon be made available to move out the stranded tourists from Swat and other flood-hit areas. Our correspondent adds from Mansehra: Shehbaz Sharif said the PMLN-led collation government would steer the country out of the prevailing crises.

“Thanks to the United Nations and international community for extending the generous support to us at this critical time,” he said while addressing a gathering of flood affectees in Pattan area in Lower Kohistan.

Flanked by his political and public affairs adviser Amir Muqam, he said that the United Nations Secretary General made an appeal of $160 million to the international community, which symbolised the international body was well-versed with the situation being faced by Pakistanis following flash floods triggered by the recent monsoon rains in the country.

“The friendly countries including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Iran, China, Britain, America and so many others stood with us in this critical time, pledged financial assistance for reconstruction and rehabilitation of infrastructure and population affected by the calamity,” he said.

The prime minister, who met affected families, said the federal government wouldn’t rest until the last survivor of the flash floods was rehabilitated. “We stand with you at this critical juncture and assure you we would not rest until all the flood affectees are helped out,” he said.

The prime minister said the federal government and its subsidiaries, National Disaster Management Authority, the provincial disaster management authorities and other relevant departments were helping affectees.

“This has happened for the first time in the history of the country that each affected family could receive Rs1 million compensation money, besides a temporary relief of Rs25,000,” he said.

Shehbaz Sharif said the government was providing tents, food and all other essential necessities to affected families across the country. “I am well aware of your miseries as you have lost your houses and belongings to the floods,” he said.

The prime minister said the federal government would ensure that affected families could get relief in a transparent manner. He directed officials to ensure the distribution of relief goods among the displaced families in a transparent manner.

He lauded relief worth $50 million and $30 million being provided by the United Arab Emirates and America, respectively.