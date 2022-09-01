President Alvi asks KP govt to expedite rehab of flood victims

NOWSHERA: President Arif Alvi on Wednesday asked the provincial government to expedite the process of rehabilitation of flood affectees and construction of destroyed houses and infrastructure to facilitate them at this critical juncture.

After landing at the Risalpur Airbase, the president visited the flood-hit areas in Nowshera district and received a briefing on the floods devastations, rescue and relief activities. Upon his arrival at the Risalpur Airbase, Advisor to Chief Minister Mian Khaliqur Rahman, Tehsil Chairman Ishaq Khattak and officials of district administration welcomed the president.

Deputy Commissioner Mir Reza Ozgen briefed the president on the floods devastations, rescue and relief activities in the district. The president also visited the bridge on the Kabul River linking the Nowshera-Mardan districts and reviewed the flood situation.

The president was told that over 0.2 million had been affected by the devastating floods in the district while 100 camps or temporary shelters had been established for the affectees where over 25,000 individuals were staying.

He was told that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had doubled the compensation amount for the flood victims. The president was informed that human and material losses were less as the people had been shifted to safer places well before the flooding in the area. The protection wall along the Kabul River, the DC said, was so resilient that it bore so much heavy and powerful torrents of flooding than its capacity.

On this occasion, President Arif Alvi said that the government should take more stringent steps to speed up the process of rehabilitation for flood affectees so they could restart normal life at the earliest.

He praised the civil and military departments for their exemplary support to the flood affectees during these testing times. The president urged the nation, particularly the well-off to generously donate to help the affectees stand on their feet again.