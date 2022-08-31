Soldier martyred in Bajaur blast

KHAR: A soldier of the paramilitary Frontier Corps was martyred while another sustained injuries when an improvised explosive device went off in Yousafabad Morr in Khar tehsil in Bajaur tribal district on Tuesday.

Sources said that soldiers of the Frontier Corps (FC), a wing of the paramilitary force, were performing duty when an IED planted by militants in Yousafabad Morr in Khar tehsil exploded.

As a result, one FC soldier was martyred while another sustained injuries.

The names of the martyred and injured soldiers could not be ascertained.

The injured was rushed to District Headquarters Hospital for medical treatment.

Soon after the incident, district police officer along with a heavy contingent of police rushed to the spot and collected evidence from the crime scene. The police also cordoned off the area and launched a search to apprehend the perpetrators.