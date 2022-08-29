Medics pledge 500 houses for flood victims of South Punjab

LAHORE:The Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine (PSIM), in collaboration with University of Health Sciences (UHS), Akhuwat, Alkhidmat Foundation, Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Lahore and other organisations, has pledged to build 500 houses for people rendered homeless amid torrential rains in the southern parts of the Punjab province. Besides, each family residing in these houses will also be provided cattle for their livelihood.

“Heavy rains have triggered flash floods and wreaked havoc across the province since mid-June. Many need help and relief after the damage done to them,” said Professor Javed Akram, PSIM President and noted physician, while addressing a fundraising campaign for the flood victims here at the Lahore Press Club, on Sunday.

PSIM Secretary General, Dr Somia Iqtidar, senior vice-presidents, Prof Aziz-ur-Rehman, Prof Tariq Waseem, Prof Dr Sajid Abaidullah, Prof Aftab Mohsin, founder and Executive Director of Akhuwat Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib, Alkhidmat's national director healthcare, Dr Muhammad Afzal, WCCI Lahore's President, Sam Ali Dada, Pakistan Cardiac Society's Coordinator Prof Zubair Akram, Dr Shehla Javed Akram and others were also present.

Prof Javed Akram said that it is a climate catastrophe of epic scale, bringing in its wake the humanitarian crisis that could well match the magnitude of the big flood that was witnessed in 2010. At this point, both sides of the Indus are flooded in Sindh and South Punjab, which is the current epicenter of the calamity. The shelter is dangerously impacted in many areas. People are adrift, and livestock and crops are damaged. It is a humanitarian disaster of unprecedented monsoon proportions, he added.

And with the new monsoon spell setting in, other areas in the country, especially the Koh-e-Suleman area in DG Khan District, remain vulnerable to hill torrents. Stressing the need for urgent and immediate relief measures, Prof Akram said, “The current climate catastrophe needs immediate international and national mobilisation of humanitarian efforts, not just in the form of food, shelter, and basic survival amenities but we need to amplify our rescue and rehabilitation efforts".

The PSIM President said that he and his fellows would visit the flood-hit areas of Dera Ghazi Khan today (Monday) to review the situation and select five places where a village of 100 houses each would be set up for homeless people. He said that the project was named "Aapki Basti". Prof Rizwan Zafar would be the PSIM Coordinator of Flood Relief Campaign. Immediate rehabilitation of the affected people would be our priority, he added.

Prof Javed Akram recounted that during the 2010 floods, he as the Principal, Allama Iqbal Medical College Lahore, led relief activities in Tehsil Karor, Layyah district of Punjab where he and his team consisting of faculty and students helped re-build a village comprising around 100 houses which were later named after him.

He said that under the banner of PSIM, medical treatment would also be provided to rain-affected people of the area who have taken shelter at safer places leaving their homes inundated as a result of heavy rains.

Prof Javed Akram called upon affluent people across the country to reach out and assist the PSIM and its doctors in every possible way.

“I appeal to all more opulent people to come forward and help us in attending to the medical and rehabilitation needs of flood victims. PSIM needs building materials, contractors and labourers, dry ration, and bottled water and we believe that this urgent need can easily be fulfilled with the support of the community, he stated.

Prof Javed Akram informed that in these relief activities, the PSIM got the support of University of Health Science (UHS), and various NGOs, including Akhuwat, Alkhidmat Foundation, and the pharmaceutical industry. UHS Haematology Department's head Dr Asif Naveed represented the university. He said that on the directions of UHS VC Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore, relief camps had been set up at City and Jinnah Campus where students and faculty would collect food, tents, clothes, shoes, bottled water, medicines and other relief goods for the flood victims. Dr Amjad Saqib said that his organisation would provide full support to PSIM in this regard.