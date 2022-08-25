Worsening flood costs could rival NZ’s quakes

NELSON, New Zealand: Increasingly severe floods driven by climate change could soon cost New Zealand as much as destructive earthquakes, a study warned on Wednesday.
The country is still reeling from floods that hit its South Island last week. Experts have warned that climate change could make flooding "as destructive to New Zealand as earthquakes", according to Wednesday’s report.
The average annual cost of repairing homes damaged by river floods in New Zealand is set to rise after reaching $62 million, according to research firm CoreLogic and insurance provider Munich Re.
GENEVA: The Swiss government said on Wednesday there could be no public vote on replacing its ageing fleet of...
KHARTOUM: The first US ambassador to Sudan in 25 years took up his post on Wednesday in the latest easing of ties...
NEW DELHI: Protests continued in Hyderabad for a second day on Wednesday over suspended Bharatiya Janata Party ...
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced that most US university graduates still trying to pay off...
BERLIN: Germany on Wednesday inaugurated a railway line powered entirely by hydrogen, a "world premiere" and a major...
WASHINGTON: Fifty years after the last Apollo mission, the Artemis programme is poised to take up the baton of lunar...
Comments