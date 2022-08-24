AJK govt ready to hold LG polls: PM Tanveer

ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas has announced that his government is fully prepared to hold Local Government elections in the state.

Speaking to the joint session of the party’s governing body and would-be party ticket holders, Ilyas contended that PTI is fully prepared to contest these elections, and the party would award tickets to its candidates within a week to launch the election campaign vigorously. Tanveer Ilyas said that he has also consulted the leadership of other political parties and tried his best to redress their grievances, adding that he desires to hold fair, free and impartial elections in the state.

“With my initiatives, even candidates from lower or middle class could enter into political arena and contests the polls,” he asserted. During the meeting, a resolution was presented, which said: “This forum expresses complete solidarity with PTI chairman Imran Khan and condemns the steps being taken against him and his party by the incumbent central government. The AJK government will aggressively react if the PTI chairman is apprehended.” The meeting was attended by Khawaja Farooq Sardar, Mir Akbar Majid Khan, Ch Rashid, Rafiq Nayyar, Yasir Sultan, Ansar Abdali, Fahim Rabbani, Azhar Sadiq, Chaudhry Arshad, Ch. Akbar Ibrahim, Chaudhry Maqbool, Taqadas Gilani, Imtiaz Naseem, Javed Butt and Asim Sharif.

Besides, Senior Vice President Ch Zafar Anwar, Vice President Mir Attique Ur Rehman, Ch Azhar Sadiq, General Secretary Raja Mansoor Khan, Additional Secretary General Ch Amir Nazir, Deputy Secretary General Sikandar Baig, were also present.