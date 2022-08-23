Israel warns Hezbollah attack on gas field may mean war

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Israel on Monday warned Lebanon’s Hezbollah any attack on its gas assets could spark war, after the militant group threatened to “sever” Israel4s hands if it taps a disputed offshore field.

The warning from Defence Minister Benny Gantz comes amid lengthy negotiations between the eastern Mediterranean neighbours to settle a dispute over their maritime border.Tensions spiked in June when a production vessel chartered by Israel arrived near the Karish offshore gas field, which Lebanon claims is within contested waters.

Asked if any attack by Hezbollah against an Israeli gas field could lead to war, Gantz said: “Yes, that could trigger a reaction”.“Leading to several days of fighting and to a military campaign.

We are strong and prepared for this scenario, but we don4t want it,” the minister told Israel4s 103 FM radio station.Gantz said extraction from the gas field would begin “when it is ready to produce”, reaffirming Israel4s claim to Karish.

“The State of Israel is both ready to protect its assets and ready to reach a deal with the Lebanese government, via American mediation, on the Sidon deposit,” he said in reference to another gas field known in Lebanon as Qana.“I believe that in the future, there will be two gas platforms. One on our side, one on theirs. And I hope that we do not have to go through another round of confrontations before then.”