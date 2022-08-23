15 killed in roof collapse incidents as rain, flood ravage Sindh

Heavy spell of monsoon rains disrupt life in Hyderabad city. —APP/file

KHAIRPUR: As many as 15 people died on Monday in two tragic incidents of roof collapse in Khairpur and Shikarpur in the aftermath of unprecedented rains and floods that have caused colossal damage to life, property, crops and infrastructure across the province. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sindh has warned of a high flood of 600,000 cusecs was heading for Guddu Barrage alongside impending rains forecast from Tuesday.



In the first instance in Khairpur, 10 flood victims died after the roof of the mosque, they had taken refuge from the floods in the native areas, caved in. The accident also left 100 people injured.

The tragedy struck once again in Shaikarpur where the roof of a house collapsed following torrential rains, killing five members of the same family including four children. The family was sleeping at the time of the incident and was buried under the debris. The locals in both cases rushed to rescue, followed by Police and district administration, the people trapped under the debris and shift the survivors to nearby hospitals.

Expressing profound grief over the life losses due to the collapse of the roofs of houses. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah told newsmen at Sukkur that a High Flood of 6,00,000 cusecs of water is heading for Guddu Barrage for which necessary equipment and material have been deployed to strengthen the dams and embankments from Sukkur to Kotri. He said the situation in the current year is far more challenging than that posed by the historic deluge of 2010 and 2011 and said unprecedented 500 times more rains have occurred in four spells since mid-July that has caused misery and damage across 11 worst-hit districts of the province. Appreciating the federal government for timely assistance, CM Murad said the federal government is helping us with the efforts of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto. Warning that he would not brook any negligence in rescue and relief efforts, he said strong action will be taken against anyone found negligent. He also warned the hoarders from stockpiling commodities of daily use at this time of national tragedy.

