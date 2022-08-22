17 arrested with drugs, weapons

Islamabad : The Islamabad Capital Territory police arrested 17 outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession during the last 24 hours, the police spokesman said.

He said that DIG (Operations) Sohail Zafar Chattha had categorically ordered all zonal officers to curb the crime in their respective areas and arrest those involved in looting innocent people and involved in illegal activities.

Following these directives, the Industrial Area police team arrested 4 accused identified as Ahmed Ali, Muhammad Mehmood, Khawer, and Mushtaq involved in aerial firing and recovered one 12-bore gun, and two 30 pistols along with ammunition from his possession.

Similarly, the Phulgran police team arrested a drug peddler Muhammad Zaheer and recovered 170 grams of hashish from his possession.

Moreover, the Tarnol police team arrested accused Muhammad Imran and recovered one 30-bore pistol from his possession. Golra police apprehended two accused Muhammad Imran and Muhammad Idress involved in the illegal sale of oil, while police also arrested accused Zhu Henghshu and recovered one 9mm pistol from his possession.

Sangjani police arrested two accused namely Abid and Usman involved in gas decanting.

Sihala police arrested accused Zakar Hussain and recovered one 30-bore pistol from his possession. Koral police arrested two accused Zahid Ullah and Usman and recovered 1130 gram hashish and one 30-bore pistol from their possession. Shehzad Town police arrested Sami Ullah and recovered 260 grams of heroin from his possession. Noon police arrested two Afghan nationals Mati Ullah and Sher Ullah living in Pakistan illegally.

Cases against all the accused have been registered and further investigations are underway.