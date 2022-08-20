Pak cricketers visit FC Ajax

ISLAMABAD: On an off day from the game, five Pakistan team cricketers visited Dutch top soccer club Ajax Headquarters in Rotterdam (Holland) and exchanged views with team captain Dusan Tadic and others.

According to reports reaching here, Captain Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafique, Imamul Haq, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, manager Mansoor Rana along with Media Manager Ibrahim Badees visited the club, exchanged souvenirs and had photo sessions with the players during their training session.

Dusan Tadic and other FC Ajax members discussed game related issues and welcomed Pakistan cricketers to the country that is more famous for soccer, hockey and ice skating. Pakistan team members hoped that cricket would also emerge as one of the popular sports in Holland.