PNCA holds I-Day celebrations

Islamabad : The National Puppet Theatre and children art workshop of the Pakistan National Council of the Arts organised various programmes to celebrate 75th Independence Day of Pakistan.

Students of 12 educational institutions of the twin cities presented tableau, national song and speeches highlighting the struggle of our forefathers for a separate homeland for Muslims of the subcontinent, getting freedom from British rule & Hindus prejudices.

The students also presented their performances on national song ‘Khayal Rakhna’, ‘Sohni Dharti’ and ‘Jeevay Jeevay Pakistan’.

A beautiful tableau on the song ‘Yaad Aate hain Mujhy Azadi Kay Who Din’' highlighted the importance of freedom. All performances of the students and puppet show presented by National Puppet Theatre representing cultural folk dances were highly applauded by the audience.

The event was graced by renowned cartoonist Nigar Nazar, who was the chief guest of the event.

She appreciated the efforts of PNCA, participating schools and team of PNCA who presented such a colourful event through tableau, national song and puppet show on the occasion of 75 years of Independence Day Celebrations. The audience urged PNCA to arrange such educational and informational programming activities on a regular basis to promote music, puppetry & drama related activities to improve the artistic activities of the students.