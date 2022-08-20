Political activists decry killings, ice spread in Swabi

SWABI: Leaders of various political parties have stated that incidents of killing and ice drugs have perturbed people across the district.

They told media persons here on Friday that the role of police is highly critical in maintaining peace in the district, adding that if the police force failed on this front, the entire society would have to pay a huge price.

Maulana Attaul Haq Darvaish, provincial general secretary of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUIF), said that it was a incompetence of the provincial government that its writ had expired and those harming the law and order of the district had the support of elected representatives.

“Establishing peace in our district has become a big question mark,”he said.

Saleem Khan, former provincial general secretary of Awami National Party (ANP), said that the big problem is that there was a lack of honest leadership, as leaders of political parties seem to be engrossed in fulfilling their financial needs. He claimed that there were hardly 2000 cops in the district but the general population had reached 3.38 million.

“In my opinion, by eliminating the qabza mafia, giving women their inheritance rights, controlling the population, and by giving employment to the youth, we can improve the living standards and overcome law and order issues in the district,” he said.

Ejaz Khalid, former nazim of Sheikh Jana union council and district member of the Dispute Resolution Council (DRC), said: “I do not understand when and how law and order will improve in our district. Killings have become a routine and police have failed to maintain law and order.”