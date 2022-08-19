 
Friday August 19, 2022
National

Ishtiaq Baig nominated for 'Sitara-e-Imtiaz'

By PR
August 19, 2022

KARACHI: On the occasion of 75th anniversary of Pakistan’s independence, Ishtiaq Baig, founder of Make-A-Wish Foundation Pakistan, has been nominated for ‘Sitara-e-Imtiaz’ for his services in the field of social welfare.It is pertinent to mention that the award will be conferred by President Dr Arif Alvi on March 23, 2023. Earlier, Ishtiaq Baig was awarded ‘Tamgha-i-Imtiaz’ for his national services.

