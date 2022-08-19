Ishtiaq Baig nominated for ‘Sitara-e-Imtiaz’

KARACHI: On the occasion of 75th anniversary of Pakistan’s independence, Ishtiaq Baig, founder of Make-A-Wish Foundation Pakistan, has been nominated for ‘Sitara-e-Imtiaz’ for his services in the field of social welfare.It is pertinent to mention that the award will be conferred by President Dr Arif Alvi on March 23, 2023. Earlier, Ishtiaq Baig was awarded ‘Tamgha-i-Imtiaz’ for his national services.
Islamabad:PML-N Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed has said that the creation of Pakistan was an achievement unbelievable...
SUKKUR: As many as four people, including a woman, have committed suicide in three different incidents in Khairpur,...
ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will visit four European...
MUZAFFARABAD: President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry said that provision of quality...
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday clarified that Justice Mansoor Ali Shah is not using any twitter account,...
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Railways has ceased the deal to run Bahauddin Zakria Express train because of the rape...
Comments