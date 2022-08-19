Residents block road to protest loadshedding

JAMRUD: Hundreds of tribesmen blocked Pak-Afghan highway in protest against massive loadshedding in Jamrud on Thursday.
A large number of people from various walks of life including recently elected councilors gathered in front of the grid station at Jamrud and staged a sit-in on the highway suspending all kinds of vehicular traffic.
The protestors were holding placards and banners and chanted slogans against Tesco and Wapda authorities for carrying unscheduled and excessive load-shedding in their respective areas.
Addressing the protesters, the tribal elders including JUIF leader Sayed Kabeer, Manan Afridi, Malik Naseer and Malik Salahuddin Afridi said that electricity load-shedding in Jamrud had reached 20 hours daily.
They demanded that as per the schedule of Tesco, only six-hour load-shedding of electricity is acceptable to the local residents, otherwise they would continue their agitation.
