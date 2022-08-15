Spain wildfire forces evacuations

Madrid: Hundreds of firefighters battled a blaze in northern Spain on Sunday that forced hundreds to evacuate and devastated swathes of land, officials said.
The fire was raging in the Aragon region where around 300 firefighters are trying to contain the blaze with the help of helicopters. At least 1,500 people were evacuated from the rural region that includes a natural park in the Zaragoza province, the regional government said.
The Aragon emergency services estimate "thousands" of hectares have been destroyed by the fire. The "rapid spread" of the flames, stoked by winds, is "critical", the regional president, Javier Lamban, told media.
Damascus: Israeli strikes on Syria killed three soldiers and wounded others, state media said on Friday. "The...
Dubai: Large parts of the United Arab Emirates were hit by dust and sandstorms on Sunday as authorities urged caution...
Washington: A man died early on Sunday near the US Capitol building after driving his car into a barricade and firing...
Yerevan: An explosion at a retail market in the Armenian capital Yerevan on Sunday sparked a fire, killing one person...
Vatican City: Pope Francis on Sunday called for international help for Somalia to fight a "deadly" drought that the UN...
Los Angeles: Sony’s "Bullet Train" held the top spot for the second week running in the North American box office,...
Comments