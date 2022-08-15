London’s Mayor Sadiq Khan awarded Sitara-i-Pakistan

LONDON: The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan on Sunday was honoured with Sitara-i-Pakistan on the occasion of 75th Independence Day of Pakistan.On the occasion, an event was organised at the High Commission of Pakistan in London. “Though we are not physically present in Pakistan, the country is always close to our hearts,” he said.

Sadiq added: “We are also concerned about the challenges that Pakistan is facing.” The London mayor said that he is proud to play the role of a bridge between Pakistan and Britain. He said that cultural and business relations between London and Pakistan are very important.