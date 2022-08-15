Celebratory gunfire leaves 29 injured

At least 29 people were injured on Sunday after being hit by bullets as some irresponsible people resorted to celebratory gunfire on Independence Day, forgetting the independence had no meaning without responsibility.

The injured included women and minors as well. Police and health stall said many injured people sustained bullet wounds in their upper torso, including chest and hands. No arrest was, however, made.

The wounded people were brought to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH), Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK) and Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC). Bilal Naseer, 28, was wounded in Bandhani Colony, Liaquatabad, while 15-year-old teenager Muddassir Khan was hit by a stray bullet near the Paposh cemetery. Eighteen-year-old Hamza was injured in the Water Pump area near Yusuf Plaza, and 18-year-old Afshan Ejaz was injured in Orangi Town.

A 24-year-old youth, Nadeem Hussain, was injured near the North Nazimabad dental college, Altaf Ahmed, 50, near PIB Colony, and Murtaza Jahangir, 18, in New Town. A 35-year-old woman, Shazia, wife of Farhat, was wounded in Defence Phase-II, and 15-year-old Rehan was injured in North Nazimabad.

Other people injured due to celebratory gunfire included: Mushtaq Zeeshan, 15, in Bara Board Malir, Sunny, 20, in Orangi Town No 13, Ayaz Ahmad, 33, in New Golimar, Shahrukh, 26, in Shah Faisal Gulzar Society, Rizwan, 27, in Keamari, Sharjeel, 40, near Native Jetty Bridge, Qeyzun Bibi, wife of Muhammad Junaid, in Soldier Bazar No 1, Gul Azeem, 50, in Lyari Bakra Peeri, Dildar, 58, in Urdu Bazaar, 17-year-old Alishba, daughter of Yusuf, in Pan Mandi Ganga Bai Compound, Shah Zaman, 25, in Garden, Ayesha, 15, daughter of Allah Bakhsh, in Chakiwara, Zubaida, 20, wife of Sajawal, near Baitul Mukarram Masjid in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Farid, 14, in Liaquatabad.