Former chief minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar. File photo

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Former chief minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar has been acquitted in illegal land transfer case. The case against former CM Punjab came up for hearing before Naveed Ahmad Qureshi, Special Judge, Anti-Corruption. Buzdar appeared in the court.

Usman Buzdar and his brothers were facing charges of transferring 900 kanals of land illegally. The Anti-Corruption investigation team presented its report in the court. The investigation team declared Usman Buzdar and his brothers innocent.