‘Pakistan’s creation affirmation of two-nation theory’

Islamabad : Creation of Pakistan is sheer negation of false Indian nationalism and an affirmation of the two-nation theory. Pakistan has come into existence for a great purpose, said Dewan of Junagadh State Sahibzada Sultan Ahmad Ali, giving a special message on the occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day.

He observed that slogan of Indian nationalism was the worst political fraud of the 20th century, which was defeated by Allama Iqbal's thought and willing leadership of Quaid-e-Azam with day and night hard work and the achievement of Pakistan became possible.

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah wanted to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state where socio-economic justice would be available at the doorstep of the people without any discrimination of colour, creed and caste. On this basis, Nawab of Junagadh annexed the State of Junagadh to Pakistan on September 15, 1947 - Sahibzada Sultan Ahmed Ali said that on the occasion of Independence Day, we should remember the commitment of the Founder of Pakistan to Junagadh and the commitment of Nawab of Junagadh to Pakistan.