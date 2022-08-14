Woman, 31, commits suicide

LAHORE : A 31-year-old woman committed suicide by hanging herself with a rope in Nishtar Colony area on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Tahira Bibi, a resident of Waseem Park. Her body was shifted to the morgue.

body recovered: Body of a 30-year-old youth was recovered from a graveyard near Shadhara Town on Saturday. Reportedly, a passerby spotted the body in the graveyard at Taira Village and alerted police. A team reached the spot on information and removed the body. They also collected forensic evidences from crime scene and recorded statements of the eyewitnesses. The deceased, who had received bullet injuries, was identified as Asim Younis, a resident of Awan Town Lahore.

injured: A police constable was shot at and injured in Shahdara on Saturday by the unidentified suspects. The victim identified as Faiq reportedly was passing from the area after his duty and when he reached near colony, the unidentified suspects intercepted him and shot at him.

Valuables burnt: Valuables were gutted in an incident of fire in a house in Chung on Saturday. Reportedly, the fire broke out in the house situated near New Theme Park. Nearby people tried to control it and on failure, they called rescue teams.