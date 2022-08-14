IGP orders action against fugitives, organised crime across Sindh

The Sindh inspector general of police (IGP), Ghulam Nabi Memon, on Saturday held a high-level meeting at the Central Police Office (CPO) to review the law and order situation in the province and the police strategy and action at the zonal and district levels against various crimes.

The IGP issued instructions to review the performance of district SSPs on a weekly basis and take necessary decision. He said crackdown should be conducted across Sindh for the arrest of fugitives accused of different crimes and a performance report should be sent to his office on a monthly basis.

He urged the senior police officers to take strict action against robbery, extortion, snatching and theft of mobile phones, motorcycles and cars, drug peddling, gambling, gutka business and organised crime.

The range, district and regional officials should adopt a concrete strategy and action plan for the arrest of the suspects involved in such crimes and their groups and facilitators, the police chief said. He said action should be taken at the provincial level against the occupation mafia and encroachments to ensure the supremacy of justice and law while not making any concessions to the elements and groups involved in the crime.

IGP Memon said police camps should be established at the district level to listen to the problems of the heirs of the police martyrs and solve them immediately. He added that the staff under the incharge of all sheet branches should ensure timely completion of all the necessary documentation and legal affairs of the police officers, officials, or ministerial staff nearing retirement so that they could be saved from problems by ensuring timely provision of pension and other benefits.

He ordered that steps be taken to install CCTV cameras in all the police stations. He said that in the process of policing, women police officers should also be assigned responsibilities on important posts. The concerned supervisory officers should make their role more effective and coordinated in prevention of tribal disputes and conflicts, he added. The provincial police chief said that all the district SSPs would ensure all possible measures to make investigations of the cases under their supervision effective and successful.

The meeting was attended by the additional IG Karachi, DIG headquarters Sindh, range DIGs, district SSPs Karachi and SPs investigation Karachi.