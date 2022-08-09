Hindu family forgives minister’s cousin for attack

KARACHI/SUKKUR: Hindu community leaders and provincial minister Bari Pitafi Monday reconciled at a jirga over the issue of the attack on a Hindu family in Ghotki district.
The victim Hindu family accepted apology from provincial minister Abdul Bari Pitafi and his cousin Shamshair Pitafi, the main accused. The family had come under attack on Aug 7, 2020, in Ghotki district when it was on way to Rarhki Darbar, Ghotki, a holy place for Hindu community, from their native town Sanghar.
Civil society, lawyers, social activists, and Hindu community of Sindh had protested the incident and demanded arrest of attacker Shamshair Pitafi and his armed associates. On Monday, provincial minister Abdul Bari Pitafi along with attacker Shamshair Pitafi came to Raharki Darbar, met with Hindu community leaders and the victim family and apologised. The family at the request of minister Pitafi and community leaders pardoned the attacker unconditionally.
