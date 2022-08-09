JUIF asks PTI govt to empower LG reps

MANSEHRA: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) has asked the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government to empower the elected local government representatives in line with the provisions of the Local Government Act 2013.
“The local government system is key to democracy, but in the current situation its representatives are without power, so how can they solve the civic issues of the people,” JUIF leader Hidayatullah Shah told a gathering. Former minister Shahzada Gustasab Khan also addressed the gathering. Hidayatullah said the JUIF emerged as the single largest political party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the first phase of the local government elections in the province. “We also showed good results in the second phase but the PTI government curtailed the powers of the local governments after suffering a defeat,” he said.
