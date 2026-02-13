Royal family desperate to push Andrew as far away as possible: Expert

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s move out of Royal Lodge shows how determined the royal family is to keep him as far away as possible amid the ongoing Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

According to The Sun, royal expert Samara Gill described the former Duke of York as “like black mold” for the family as she noted that he just won’t go away.

Stripped of his titles and moved to Marsh Farm, Andrew continues to make headlines with damaging emails as more Epstein files come to light.

"Andrew is genuinely like black mold for the royal family. He just won't go away and they can't get him out,” Gill said.

She continued, "I think the timing actually couldn't have been worse because it shows that the royal family is desperately trying to get him out, trying to get rid of him and trying to win this optics war.”

"I think that they should have just kept him where he was because at the moment it's just another story for us to focus on.

"These emails completely show that he doesn't have a conscience. He repeatedly met up with [Jeffrey] Epstein, communicated with him, ingratiated him multiple times after the conviction.”

Andrew was forced to leave the Royal Lodge in dark of night earlier this month after one of the images from the newly released Epstein documents showed him crouching over a woman lying on a floor.