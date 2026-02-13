King Charles vows not to let Andrew scandal overshadow his special project

King Charles has spoken out about his brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor after being frustrated that his new environmental documentary was overshadowed.

The film, Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision, highlights the monarch’s decades-long work on climate change, organic farming and sustainable architecture.

However, Charles was upset when news about Andrew’s connection to Jeffrey Epstein quickly dominated headlines.

An insider told US based entertainment site that the King was upset that a project so important to him was pushed aside and this helped push him to cooperate fully with authorities.

And so, he released a statement ensuring cooperation with police on Andrew issue as more Epstein files come to light.

"There is real anger behind the scenes, and if we are being candid, some of it is rooted in pride. The King invested enormous personal energy into this documentary – it was not just another engagement or ceremonial duty,” they said.

The insider added, "He regards it as a distillation of everything he has stood for over decades, a kind of mission statement for his reign."

They noted that Charles “believed the release would focus public attention on his environmental legacy,” however, “the headlines pivoted almost immediately to Andrew and the latest Epstein revelations.”

"The reality is that Andrew's scandal hijacking the film launch is the tipping point. The King feels that if law enforcement seeks clarification or cooperation from the palace regarding Andrew's dealings, there can be no obstruction,” they continued.

“He will cooperate fully. He will not allow his reign – or his legacy project – to be derailed again."